Waterford Place

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/applicantion or $60/joint application
Deposit: 1brm $250 ($125 refundable); 2brm $350 ($225 refundable)
Move-in Fees: See office for details
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for 1 & $200 for 2, additional deposits may apply for pets under 1yr and cats non-declawed
fee: $150 for 1 & $200 for 2, additional fees may apply for pets under 1yr and cats non-declawed
limit: 2
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 60lbs maximum. Aggressive dog breeds including, but not limited to, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned, are specifically prohibited and Landlord has discretion to limit other breeds. Inherently dangerous or exotic, feral or wild animals are prohibited. Before we can approve your application, you must provide documentation from your veterinarian stating the following for each pet: breed, age, gender, weight, clawed or declawed (cats only). Caged Rabbits are accepted with a Pet Deposit and a Monthly Pet Rent.