Waterford Place

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $150 for 1 & $200 for 2, additional deposits may apply for pets under 1yr and cats non-declawed

fee: $150 for 1 & $200 for 2, additional fees may apply for pets under 1yr and cats non-declawed

limit: 2

rent: $20/mo per pet