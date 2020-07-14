All apartments in Overland Park
Waterford Place

Open Now until 6pm
11220 West 108th Street · (913) 562-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11220 West 108th Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 03 · Avail. Sep 14

$843

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Situated in a well-kept Overland Park, KS area Waterford Place offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living. Residents of Waterford Place enjoy quick access to the best shopping areas, recreation, restaurants, and Corporate Woods Office Park with many major employers. You'll love being so close to every important convenience that is located just steps outside your door.\n\nOur stylish one and two bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our fully-equipped all electric kitchens, open living areas, plush carpeting, generous walk-in closets, cozy wood burning fireplaces, quality window coverings, in-home washer and dryers, and balconies and patios are just a few of the standard features you will find. Select homes feature beautiful views and a den/study. These residences are sure to please and inspire!\n\nBecome a resident of Waterford Place and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Community features include a refreshing swimming pool with sundeck and spa, a walking trail, resident clubhouse with WiFi, beautifully landscaped grounds, professional management and more! Waterford Place was designed to compliment your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress-free living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/applicantion or $60/joint application
Deposit: 1brm $250 ($125 refundable); 2brm $350 ($225 refundable)
Move-in Fees: See office for details
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for 1 & $200 for 2, additional deposits may apply for pets under 1yr and cats non-declawed
fee: $150 for 1 & $200 for 2, additional fees may apply for pets under 1yr and cats non-declawed
limit: 2
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 60lbs maximum. Aggressive dog breeds including, but not limited to, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned, are specifically prohibited and Landlord has discretion to limit other breeds. Inherently dangerous or exotic, feral or wild animals are prohibited. Before we can approve your application, you must provide documentation from your veterinarian stating the following for each pet: breed, age, gender, weight, clawed or declawed (cats only). Caged Rabbits are accepted with a Pet Deposit and a Monthly Pet Rent.
Parking Details: Open parking availble.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford Place have any available units?
Waterford Place has a unit available for $843 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterford Place have?
Some of Waterford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Place currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Place is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Place offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Place offers parking.
Does Waterford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Place have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Place has a pool.
Does Waterford Place have accessible units?
No, Waterford Place does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford Place has units with dishwashers.
