Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table putting green e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system car wash area internet cafe media room

Enjoy luxury living at the Villas at Carrington Square Apartment Homes. Located in South Overland Park, Kansas, you will appreciate being in close proximity to shopping, dining and more! This pet friendly community is located off 135th Street with easy access to 69 Highway, making any commute a breeze. Villas at Carrington Square offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring full-size washer and dryer, private entrances, chef's kitchens with all black appliances, and built-in microwaves. Select homes include direct-access garages. You will love the amenity package including a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, and business center. Call the Villas at Carrington Square Apartment Homes today to hear more about your new home!