Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse fire pit parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly coffee bar concierge dog grooming area e-payments key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome to Sorrento, a luxurious, active adult rental community for persons age 55 and better. Conveniently located in Overland Park, Kansas, residents of Sorrento enjoy quick access to the best shopping areas, recreation, restaurants and Sykes/Lady Overland Park Golf Course. You'll love being so close to the things you find most important.