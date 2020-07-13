Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court e-payments bbq/grill internet access tennis court 24hr maintenance basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard hot tub

Come experience a charming Overland Park townhome community in the award-winning Blue Valley School District. Our townhomes offer incomparable amenities and spectacular views in an unbeatable location. Located in charming Overland park, and just minutes from Sprint Campus and Highway 69, Pointe Royal Townhome Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom townhome apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, black appliances, upgraded homes, ceiling fans, generous closets, and more. A year-round heated indoor pool, racquetball court, spin room, vast recreational opportunities and a great selection of entertainment and fine dining options are all at your doorstep. Imagine the luxury and privacy of no one living above you and the freedom to grill on your patio. Stop in for your personal tour today!