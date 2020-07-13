All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

Pointe Royal

Open Now until 6pm
8401 W 123rd St · (614) 350-3530
Location

8401 W 123rd St, Overland Park, KS 66213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 44-42 · Avail. Sep 4

$924

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 52-19 · Avail. Aug 8

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 44-40 · Avail. now

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-10 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,231

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 21-06 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 35-19 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,344

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe Royal.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
24hr gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
24hr maintenance
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
Come experience a charming Overland Park townhome community in the award-winning Blue Valley School District. Our townhomes offer incomparable amenities and spectacular views in an unbeatable location. Located in charming Overland park, and just minutes from Sprint Campus and Highway 69, Pointe Royal Townhome Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom townhome apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, black appliances, upgraded homes, ceiling fans, generous closets, and more. A year-round heated indoor pool, racquetball court, spin room, vast recreational opportunities and a great selection of entertainment and fine dining options are all at your doorstep. Imagine the luxury and privacy of no one living above you and the freedom to grill on your patio. Stop in for your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 or $87.50 Sure Deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1st pet, $100 for 2nd pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Dogs
restrictions: Dog breeds that are restricted:*Shepherd*Doberman*Rottweiler*Pit bull*Chow*Bull Mastiff*Wolf-dog hybrid*Great Dane*St Bernard
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pointe Royal have any available units?
Pointe Royal has 18 units available starting at $924 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Pointe Royal have?
Some of Pointe Royal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe Royal currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe Royal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe Royal pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe Royal is pet friendly.
Does Pointe Royal offer parking?
Yes, Pointe Royal offers parking.
Does Pointe Royal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pointe Royal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe Royal have a pool?
Yes, Pointe Royal has a pool.
Does Pointe Royal have accessible units?
No, Pointe Royal does not have accessible units.
Does Pointe Royal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe Royal has units with dishwashers.

