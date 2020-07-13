Amenities
Come experience a charming Overland Park townhome community in the award-winning Blue Valley School District. Our townhomes offer incomparable amenities and spectacular views in an unbeatable location. Located in charming Overland park, and just minutes from Sprint Campus and Highway 69, Pointe Royal Townhome Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom townhome apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, black appliances, upgraded homes, ceiling fans, generous closets, and more. A year-round heated indoor pool, racquetball court, spin room, vast recreational opportunities and a great selection of entertainment and fine dining options are all at your doorstep. Imagine the luxury and privacy of no one living above you and the freedom to grill on your patio. Stop in for your personal tour today!