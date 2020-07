Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed

The Nieman Townhome community is located in the heart of Overland Park, putting you minutes from the city's best shopping, dining, entertainment, and so much more.



Our charming townhomes feature full-sized kitchens, washer and dryer connections, and one car garages. You will love the comfort and convenience Nieman provides.



Call today for more information!