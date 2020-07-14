Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse conference room dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community tennis court

Hunter's Pointe, an award-winning apartment and townhome community, offers homes with inviting ambience and style. Located in the heart of Johnson County, Hunter's Pointe provides modern amenities and maintenance-free living, nestled in a beautiful natural setting.



Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhomes place residents just minutes away from the city's best shopping and dining, as well as parks, trails and recreation facilities. Easy access to highways puts all of Kansas City's entertainment and sporting destinations at your fingertips.



Locally owned and professionally managed, Hunter's Pointe delivers all the comforts of home.