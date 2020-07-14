Hunter's Pointe

Lease Length: 6-12 months, any term under 12 months may be subject to a short term lease fee.Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $200/apartments, $400 townhomes
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet, $50/month for 2 pets
restrictions: A dog or cay are permissible pets and must be 85 lbs or under when fully grown. We comply with the City of Overland Park breed restrictions.
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.