Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:31 PM

Hunter's Pointe

Open Now until 4:30pm
9800 W 118th St · (913) 286-7946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9800 W 118th St, Overland Park, KS 66210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9604-0402 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 9704-0201 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 9607-1101 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9656-D26N · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1475 sqft

Unit 9507-D11W · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1425 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunter's Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
tennis court
Hunter's Pointe, an award-winning apartment and townhome community, offers homes with inviting ambience and style. Located in the heart of Johnson County, Hunter's Pointe provides modern amenities and maintenance-free living, nestled in a beautiful natural setting.

Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhomes place residents just minutes away from the city's best shopping and dining, as well as parks, trails and recreation facilities. Easy access to highways puts all of Kansas City's entertainment and sporting destinations at your fingertips.

Locally owned and professionally managed, Hunter's Pointe delivers all the comforts of home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months, any term under 12 months may be subject to a short term lease fee.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $200/apartments, $400 townhomes
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet, $50/month for 2 pets
restrictions: A dog or cay are permissible pets and must be 85 lbs or under when fully grown. We comply with the City of Overland Park breed restrictions.
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunter's Pointe have any available units?
Hunter's Pointe has 8 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Hunter's Pointe have?
Some of Hunter's Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunter's Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Hunter's Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunter's Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunter's Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Hunter's Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Hunter's Pointe offers parking.
Does Hunter's Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hunter's Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunter's Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Hunter's Pointe has a pool.
Does Hunter's Pointe have accessible units?
No, Hunter's Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Hunter's Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunter's Pointe has units with dishwashers.
