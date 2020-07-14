All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Bel-Aire

6601 West 76th Street · (706) 995-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6601 West 76th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bel-Aire.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
on-site laundry
At Bel-Aire Apartments, experience great living.

This community provides a wide selection of amenities and options including: high-speed internet access, balconies, and convenient on-site parking options.

Visit Bel-Aire Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bel-Aire have any available units?
Bel-Aire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Bel-Aire have?
Some of Bel-Aire's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bel-Aire currently offering any rent specials?
Bel-Aire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bel-Aire pet-friendly?
Yes, Bel-Aire is pet friendly.
Does Bel-Aire offer parking?
Yes, Bel-Aire offers parking.
Does Bel-Aire have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bel-Aire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bel-Aire have a pool?
No, Bel-Aire does not have a pool.
Does Bel-Aire have accessible units?
No, Bel-Aire does not have accessible units.
Does Bel-Aire have units with dishwashers?
No, Bel-Aire does not have units with dishwashers.

