Overland Park, KS
/
9955 Melrose Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9955 Melrose Drive
9955 Melrose Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
9955 Melrose Dr, Overland Park, KS 66214
Oak Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9955 Melrose Drive have any available units?
9955 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Overland Park, KS
.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Overland Park Rent Report
.
Is 9955 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9955 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9955 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9955 Melrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9955 Melrose Drive offer parking?
No, 9955 Melrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9955 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9955 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9955 Melrose Drive have a pool?
No, 9955 Melrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9955 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 9955 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9955 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9955 Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9955 Melrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9955 Melrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
