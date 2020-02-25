All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 9412 Ballentine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9412 Ballentine St
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

9412 Ballentine St

9412 Ballentine St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9412 Ballentine St, Overland Park, KS 66214
Southdale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9412 Ballentine St Available 05/15/19 COMING SOON!!-Register to be notified when showings begin. NOT SHOWING UNTIL MID MAY. - Showings Begin Mid-MAY. Follow the link to register to be notified when showings begin.
https://renter.rently.com/properties/871901?source=marketing

Two-bedroom duplex located in a convenient location, in Overland Park, KS. Just minutes away from Oak Park Mall and highway access.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 a person and require a credit and background check. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4803182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 Ballentine St have any available units?
9412 Ballentine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 9412 Ballentine St currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Ballentine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Ballentine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9412 Ballentine St is pet friendly.
Does 9412 Ballentine St offer parking?
Yes, 9412 Ballentine St offers parking.
Does 9412 Ballentine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 Ballentine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Ballentine St have a pool?
No, 9412 Ballentine St does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Ballentine St have accessible units?
No, 9412 Ballentine St does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Ballentine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9412 Ballentine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9412 Ballentine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9412 Ballentine St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66202
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane
Overland Park, KS 66212
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St
Overland Park, KS 66210

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City