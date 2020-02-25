Amenities

9412 Ballentine St Available 05/15/19 COMING SOON!!-Register to be notified when showings begin. NOT SHOWING UNTIL MID MAY. - Showings Begin Mid-MAY. Follow the link to register to be notified when showings begin.

Two-bedroom duplex located in a convenient location, in Overland Park, KS. Just minutes away from Oak Park Mall and highway access.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 a person and require a credit and background check. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



