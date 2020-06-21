All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 9401 Hardy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9401 Hardy Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

9401 Hardy Street

9401 Hardy Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1669465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9401 Hardy Dr, Overland Park, KS 66212
Cherokee Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 Hardy Street have any available units?
9401 Hardy Street has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 9401 Hardy Street currently offering any rent specials?
9401 Hardy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 Hardy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 Hardy Street is pet friendly.
Does 9401 Hardy Street offer parking?
Yes, 9401 Hardy Street does offer parking.
Does 9401 Hardy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 Hardy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 Hardy Street have a pool?
Yes, 9401 Hardy Street has a pool.
Does 9401 Hardy Street have accessible units?
No, 9401 Hardy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 Hardy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 Hardy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 Hardy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9401 Hardy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9401 Hardy Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66202
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
Perry 81
8000 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity