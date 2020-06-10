All apartments in Overland Park
9401 Hardy Street.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9401 Hardy Street

9401 Hardy Street · No Longer Available
Location

9401 Hardy Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Sylvan Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,486 sf home is located in Overland Park, KS. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9401 Hardy Street have any available units?
9401 Hardy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9401 Hardy Street have?
Some of 9401 Hardy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 Hardy Street currently offering any rent specials?
9401 Hardy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 Hardy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 Hardy Street is pet friendly.
Does 9401 Hardy Street offer parking?
Yes, 9401 Hardy Street offers parking.
Does 9401 Hardy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 Hardy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 Hardy Street have a pool?
No, 9401 Hardy Street does not have a pool.
Does 9401 Hardy Street have accessible units?
No, 9401 Hardy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 Hardy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 Hardy Street does not have units with dishwashers.

