9340 Mackey St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6/15 Move In -4 BR House with Fenced Yard and Deck - Property Id: 123063



New price ! Classic home on a quiet street in the highly sought after Cherokee Hills neighborhood. This family friendly home with 4 bedrooms & 1.5 baths with a backyard fit for entertaining includes:

- Double car driveway and garage - plenty of room for parking

- Brand New backyard bay doors

- Cedar deck with black rod iron spindles

- 2 separate bedroom levels

- Finished basement

- Stainless steel appliances

- Hardwood floors on main level



Location, location, location! The property is minutes from shopping , elementary school, Corporate Woods. Shawnee Mission school district. Within a 5 minute radius of I 435 and I 35.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123063

