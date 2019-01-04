All apartments in Overland Park
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9340 Mackey St
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

9340 Mackey St

9340 Mackey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

9340 Mackey Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Cherokee Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6/15 Move In -4 BR House with Fenced Yard and Deck - Property Id: 123063

New price ! Classic home on a quiet street in the highly sought after Cherokee Hills neighborhood. This family friendly home with 4 bedrooms & 1.5 baths with a backyard fit for entertaining includes:
- Double car driveway and garage - plenty of room for parking
- Brand New backyard bay doors
- Cedar deck with black rod iron spindles
- 2 separate bedroom levels
- Finished basement
- Stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood floors on main level

Location, location, location! The property is minutes from shopping , elementary school, Corporate Woods. Shawnee Mission school district. Within a 5 minute radius of I 435 and I 35.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123063
Property Id 123063

(RLNE4895792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9340 Mackey St have any available units?
9340 Mackey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9340 Mackey St have?
Some of 9340 Mackey St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9340 Mackey St currently offering any rent specials?
9340 Mackey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9340 Mackey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9340 Mackey St is pet friendly.
Does 9340 Mackey St offer parking?
Yes, 9340 Mackey St offers parking.
Does 9340 Mackey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9340 Mackey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9340 Mackey St have a pool?
No, 9340 Mackey St does not have a pool.
Does 9340 Mackey St have accessible units?
No, 9340 Mackey St does not have accessible units.
Does 9340 Mackey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9340 Mackey St has units with dishwashers.
