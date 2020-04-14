All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like
9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:35 PM

9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com

9137 West 91st Terrace · (816) 203-1186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9137 West 91st Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212
Heritage Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 22

$425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 143 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals. All our homes include: *Vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events
Take a 3D virtual tour --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=htW5QSwcz49

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com has a unit available for $425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com currently offering any rent specials?
9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com pet-friendly?
No, 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com offer parking?
No, 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer parking.
Does 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have a pool?
No, 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com does not have a pool.
Does 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have accessible units?
No, 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com does not have accessible units.
Does 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have units with dishwashers?
No, 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have units with air conditioning?
No, 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Princeton Court
9550 West 87th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 BedroomsOverland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with ParkingOverland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City