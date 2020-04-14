**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals. All our homes include: *Vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events Take a 3D virtual tour --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=htW5QSwcz49
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 9137 West 91st Terrace, BEDROOM 2D, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
