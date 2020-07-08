Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8921 West 98th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8921 West 98th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8921 West 98th Terrace
8921 West 98th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8921 West 98th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212
Morning View
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8921 West 98th Terrace have any available units?
8921 West 98th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Overland Park, KS
.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Overland Park Rent Report
.
Is 8921 West 98th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8921 West 98th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8921 West 98th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8921 West 98th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8921 West 98th Terrace offer parking?
No, 8921 West 98th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8921 West 98th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8921 West 98th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8921 West 98th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8921 West 98th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8921 West 98th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8921 West 98th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8921 West 98th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8921 West 98th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8921 West 98th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8921 West 98th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66211
Similar Pages
Overland Park 1 Bedrooms
Overland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with Balcony
Overland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Apartments Near Colleges
Johnson County Community College
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City