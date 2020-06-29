8912 W 94th St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable single family home with beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. Unfinished basement with nearly an additional 1000 square feet for storage, large fenced yard, one care garage. You are not going to want to miss this one!



12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18.



