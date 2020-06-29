All apartments in Overland Park
8912 W 94th St

8912 West 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8912 West 94th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Heritage Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
LEASE PENDING - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1218697?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Adorable single family home with beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. Unfinished basement with nearly an additional 1000 square feet for storage, large fenced yard, one care garage. You are not going to want to miss this one!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5480452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8912 W 94th St have any available units?
8912 W 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 8912 W 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
8912 W 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8912 W 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8912 W 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 8912 W 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 8912 W 94th St offers parking.
Does 8912 W 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8912 W 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8912 W 94th St have a pool?
No, 8912 W 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 8912 W 94th St have accessible units?
No, 8912 W 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8912 W 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8912 W 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8912 W 94th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8912 W 94th St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

