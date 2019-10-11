8887 West 106th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212 Wycliff
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Large 1 bedroom condo. Huge rooms. Laundry room in unit. Washer and dryer included. Awesome property. Located near everything. This is a great unit. Large 1 bedroom condo in Overland Park. Close to all highways. Laundry room in unit. Patio. Dishwasher. Great place to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8887 W 106th TER have any available units?
8887 W 106th TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.