All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8887 W 106th TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8887 W 106th TER
Last updated April 30 2019 at 11:51 PM

8887 W 106th TER

8887 West 106th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8887 West 106th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212
Wycliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Large 1 bedroom condo. Huge rooms. Laundry room in unit. Washer and dryer included. Awesome property. Located near everything. This is a great unit.
Large 1 bedroom condo in Overland Park. Close to all highways. Laundry room in unit. Patio. Dishwasher. Great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8887 W 106th TER have any available units?
8887 W 106th TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8887 W 106th TER have?
Some of 8887 W 106th TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8887 W 106th TER currently offering any rent specials?
8887 W 106th TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8887 W 106th TER pet-friendly?
No, 8887 W 106th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8887 W 106th TER offer parking?
Yes, 8887 W 106th TER offers parking.
Does 8887 W 106th TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8887 W 106th TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8887 W 106th TER have a pool?
Yes, 8887 W 106th TER has a pool.
Does 8887 W 106th TER have accessible units?
No, 8887 W 106th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 8887 W 106th TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8887 W 106th TER has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66210
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City