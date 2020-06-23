All gleaming hardwood floors, washer and dryer included with a gigantic storage space. Huge covered deck right off of your living room and kitchen. Walls of windows too. Right in the heart of overland park!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 have any available units?
8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.