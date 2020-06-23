All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8740 Metcalf #202 - 1

8740 Metcalf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8740 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66212

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
All gleaming hardwood floors, washer and dryer included with a gigantic storage space. Huge covered deck right off of your living room and kitchen. Walls of windows too. Right in the heart of overland park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 have any available units?
8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 have?
Some of 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 offer parking?
No, 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 have a pool?
No, 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8740 Metcalf #202 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
