Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8712 Marty Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8712 Marty Lane
8712 Marty Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8712 Marty Lane, Overland Park, KS 66212
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8712 Marty Lane have any available units?
8712 Marty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Overland Park, KS
.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Overland Park Rent Report
.
Is 8712 Marty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Marty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Marty Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8712 Marty Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8712 Marty Lane offer parking?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8712 Marty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Marty Lane have a pool?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Marty Lane have accessible units?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Marty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8712 Marty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
