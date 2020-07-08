All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8712 Marty Lane

8712 Marty Lane · No Longer Available
Overland Park
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8712 Marty Lane, Overland Park, KS 66212

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Marty Lane have any available units?
8712 Marty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 8712 Marty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Marty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Marty Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8712 Marty Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8712 Marty Lane offer parking?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8712 Marty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Marty Lane have a pool?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Marty Lane have accessible units?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Marty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8712 Marty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8712 Marty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

