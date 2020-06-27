Rent Calculator
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8611 Walmer St
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:15 AM
8611 Walmer St
8611 Walmer Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8611 Walmer Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Broadmoor
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated house in a quiet neighborhood with lots of natural light, nearby park, shopping, dining, and great schools. Great access to highways. $300 pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8611 Walmer St have any available units?
8611 Walmer St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Overland Park, KS
.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Overland Park Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8611 Walmer St have?
Some of 8611 Walmer St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 8611 Walmer St currently offering any rent specials?
8611 Walmer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 Walmer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8611 Walmer St is pet friendly.
Does 8611 Walmer St offer parking?
Yes, 8611 Walmer St offers parking.
Does 8611 Walmer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8611 Walmer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 Walmer St have a pool?
No, 8611 Walmer St does not have a pool.
Does 8611 Walmer St have accessible units?
No, 8611 Walmer St does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 Walmer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8611 Walmer St has units with dishwashers.
