8532 Riley Street, Overland Park, KS 66212 South Lake
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in Overland Park - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a 1 car garage. Updates through with cherry cabinets and hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Deck overlooks South Lake Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
