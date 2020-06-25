All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS
8532 Riley Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

8532 Riley Street

8532 Riley Street · No Longer Available
Location

8532 Riley Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
South Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in Overland Park - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a 1 car garage. Updates through with cherry cabinets and hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Deck overlooks South Lake Park.

(RLNE2196617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 Riley Street have any available units?
8532 Riley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 8532 Riley Street currently offering any rent specials?
8532 Riley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 Riley Street pet-friendly?
No, 8532 Riley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8532 Riley Street offer parking?
Yes, 8532 Riley Street offers parking.
Does 8532 Riley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 Riley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 Riley Street have a pool?
No, 8532 Riley Street does not have a pool.
Does 8532 Riley Street have accessible units?
No, 8532 Riley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 Riley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8532 Riley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8532 Riley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8532 Riley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
