8211 West 97th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom Split-Level Home in O.P.!!! Lots of Hardwoods & 1st Floor Laundry * Formal Living & Dining Rooms * Family Room w/ Fireplace * Large Bedrooms * Full Un-finished Basement * Great Location in Johnson County!

-Fresh Paint Throughout!

-Re-finished Hardwood Floors!

Please contact for showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.