All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8200 West 98th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8200 West 98th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8200 West 98th Street

8200 West 98th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8200 West 98th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Sylvan Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,124 sf home is located in Overland Park, KS. This home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 West 98th Street have any available units?
8200 West 98th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8200 West 98th Street have?
Some of 8200 West 98th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 West 98th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8200 West 98th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 West 98th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8200 West 98th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8200 West 98th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8200 West 98th Street does offer parking.
Does 8200 West 98th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8200 West 98th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 West 98th Street have a pool?
No, 8200 West 98th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8200 West 98th Street have accessible units?
No, 8200 West 98th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 West 98th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8200 West 98th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St
Overland Park, KS 66210
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66223
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City