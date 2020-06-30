All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

8136 Craig St.

8136 Craig Street · No Longer Available
Location

8136 Craig Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Historic Overland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
{8136} Charming Bungalow Close to Downtown Overland Park + 2 Car Garage - Here is your opportunity to rent this charming bungalow near downtown Overland Park! One level living with newer flooring & carpet. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch or 3-Season enclosed Porch (+195sqft). Large treed backyard with deck for entertaining. Off-street parking with 2 Car Detached Garage! Walk to elementary school & Overland Park Farmer's Market. Close to shopping, restaurants & grocery!

(RLNE5604039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8136 Craig St. have any available units?
8136 Craig St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8136 Craig St. have?
Some of 8136 Craig St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8136 Craig St. currently offering any rent specials?
8136 Craig St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8136 Craig St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8136 Craig St. is pet friendly.
Does 8136 Craig St. offer parking?
Yes, 8136 Craig St. offers parking.
Does 8136 Craig St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8136 Craig St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8136 Craig St. have a pool?
No, 8136 Craig St. does not have a pool.
Does 8136 Craig St. have accessible units?
No, 8136 Craig St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8136 Craig St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8136 Craig St. does not have units with dishwashers.

