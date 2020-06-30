8136 Craig St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

{8136} Charming Bungalow Close to Downtown Overland Park + 2 Car Garage - Here is your opportunity to rent this charming bungalow near downtown Overland Park! One level living with newer flooring & carpet. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch or 3-Season enclosed Porch (+195sqft). Large treed backyard with deck for entertaining. Off-street parking with 2 Car Detached Garage! Walk to elementary school & Overland Park Farmer's Market. Close to shopping, restaurants & grocery!



