Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7903 Grandview St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

7903 Grandview St

7903 Grandview Street · (913) 839-2953
Location

7903 Grandview Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Grantoch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7903 Grandview St · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
North Overland Park Duplex-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567435?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Super Cute in a quiet Overland Park neighborhood! 2 bedroom, 1 bath, half duplex. New paint and clean carpet make this home shine. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms. Clean, nice sized bathroom. Kitchen appliances included. Large living and dining rooms. 1 Car Garage is shared but has personal storage unit in basement.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5700437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7903 Grandview St have any available units?
7903 Grandview St has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7903 Grandview St have?
Some of 7903 Grandview St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7903 Grandview St currently offering any rent specials?
7903 Grandview St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7903 Grandview St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7903 Grandview St is pet friendly.
Does 7903 Grandview St offer parking?
Yes, 7903 Grandview St does offer parking.
Does 7903 Grandview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7903 Grandview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7903 Grandview St have a pool?
No, 7903 Grandview St does not have a pool.
Does 7903 Grandview St have accessible units?
No, 7903 Grandview St does not have accessible units.
Does 7903 Grandview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7903 Grandview St does not have units with dishwashers.
