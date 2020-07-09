All apartments in Overland Park
7902 West 155th Terrace

Location

7902 West 155th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This wonderful 2-story home is located in the Award Winning Blue Valley School District! Bright & airy floor plan features a formal dining room & spacious living room with decorative fireplace. Kitchen has hardwood floors, granite counters, large pantry and cozy breakfast area. Spacious master suite has a sitting area, tub, updated shower, and walk-in closet. Finished lower level has a media and game area, bedroom and full bath. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 West 155th Terrace have any available units?
7902 West 155th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7902 West 155th Terrace have?
Some of 7902 West 155th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 West 155th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7902 West 155th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 West 155th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7902 West 155th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7902 West 155th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7902 West 155th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7902 West 155th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 West 155th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 West 155th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7902 West 155th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7902 West 155th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7902 West 155th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 West 155th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7902 West 155th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

