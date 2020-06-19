7852 W. 158th Circle - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New maintenance provided townhome. Three bedrooms, three full and one half bathroom. This home has never been lived in. Full finished basement, brand new appliances, washer/dryer included on bedroom level. Spacious & modern! Just off of the 159th & 69 hwy exit. Garage parking.

New maintenance provided townhome. Three bedrooms, three full and one half bathroom. This home has never been lived in. Full finished basement, brand new appliances, washer/dryer included on bedroom level. Spacious & modern! Just off of the 159th & 69 hwy exit. Garage parking.