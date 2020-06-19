7852 W. 158th Circle - 1

Amenities
New maintenance provided townhome. Three bedrooms, three full and one half bathroom. This home has never been lived in. Full finished basement, brand new appliances, washer/dryer included on bedroom level. Spacious & modern! Just off of the 159th & 69 hwy exit. Garage parking.
New maintenance provided townhome. Three bedrooms, three full and one half bathroom. This home has never been lived in. Full finished basement, brand new appliances, washer/dryer included on bedroom level. Spacious & modern! Just off of the 159th & 69 hwy exit. Garage parking.