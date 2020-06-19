All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:00 AM

7852 W. 158th Circle - 1

7852 158th Court · (816) 490-6935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7852 158th Court, Overland Park, KS 66223

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New maintenance provided townhome. Three bedrooms, three full and one half bathroom. This home has never been lived in. Full finished basement, brand new appliances, washer/dryer included on bedroom level. Spacious & modern! Just off of the 159th & 69 hwy exit. Garage parking.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 have any available units?
7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 have?
Some of 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 does offer parking.
Does 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 have a pool?
No, 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7852 W. 158th Circle - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
