All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 7838 West 61st Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7838 West 61st Terrace
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:51 PM

7838 West 61st Terrace

7838 West 61st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7838 West 61st Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66202
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
You will love this spacious duplex with pretty paint colors and wood-look flooring. With so much space to offer and many updates you must schedule your viewing. This lovely unit has an updated, eat-in kitchen with an open, short wall looking into the dining area. You will love the convenient half bathroom on the main level. The living room is spacious with instant start gas fireplace. Upstairs there are three large bedrooms, master bathroom & a hall bathroom. The basement has plenty of storage. This home also backs up to a park.

County: Johnson
Subd: Greenway Pl
Style: 2 Story, Duplex
Year Built: 1976
Sq ft per county: 1426
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1 car
Laundry Area: Bsmnt
Fireplace: 1
Basement: Full, Unfin
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: Crestview
Middle Schl: Antioch
High Schl: SM North

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, fridge, garage opener

This information was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no guarantee as to its accuracy nor any implied.

Directions: From Shawnee Mission Parkway, East to Robinson, North to 61st Ter, West on 61st Ter, Home is the last on the right hand side

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7838 West 61st Terrace have any available units?
7838 West 61st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7838 West 61st Terrace have?
Some of 7838 West 61st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7838 West 61st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7838 West 61st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7838 West 61st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7838 West 61st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7838 West 61st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7838 West 61st Terrace offers parking.
Does 7838 West 61st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7838 West 61st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7838 West 61st Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 7838 West 61st Terrace has a pool.
Does 7838 West 61st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7838 West 61st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7838 West 61st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7838 West 61st Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City