7838 West 61st Terrace

Amenities
You will love this spacious duplex with pretty paint colors and wood-look flooring. With so much space to offer and many updates you must schedule your viewing. This lovely unit has an updated, eat-in kitchen with an open, short wall looking into the dining area. You will love the convenient half bathroom on the main level. The living room is spacious with instant start gas fireplace. Upstairs there are three large bedrooms, master bathroom & a hall bathroom. The basement has plenty of storage. This home also backs up to a park.
County: Johnson
Subd: Greenway Pl
Style: 2 Story, Duplex
Year Built: 1976
Sq ft per county: 1426
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 1 car
Laundry Area: Bsmnt
Fireplace: 1
Basement: Full, Unfin
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: Crestview
Middle Schl: Antioch
High Schl: SM North
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, fridge, garage opener
Directions: From Shawnee Mission Parkway, East to Robinson, North to 61st Ter, West on 61st Ter, Home is the last on the right hand side
