7838 West 61st Terrace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

You will love this spacious duplex with pretty paint colors and wood-look flooring. With so much space to offer and many updates you must schedule your viewing. This lovely unit has an updated, eat-in kitchen with an open, short wall looking into the dining area. You will love the convenient half bathroom on the main level. The living room is spacious with instant start gas fireplace. Upstairs there are three large bedrooms, master bathroom & a hall bathroom. The basement has plenty of storage. This home also backs up to a park.



County: Johnson

Subd: Greenway Pl

Style: 2 Story, Duplex

Year Built: 1976

Sq ft per county: 1426

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage: 1 car

Laundry Area: Bsmnt

Fireplace: 1

Basement: Full, Unfin

Fenced: No

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Community Pool: No

Pet deposit: Required

Elem Schl: Crestview

Middle Schl: Antioch

High Schl: SM North



Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, fridge, garage opener



Directions: From Shawnee Mission Parkway, East to Robinson, North to 61st Ter, West on 61st Ter, Home is the last on the right hand side



