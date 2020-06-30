All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 7805 Kessler Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7805 Kessler Lane
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

7805 Kessler Lane

7805 Kessler Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7805 Kessler Lane, Overland Park, KS 66204
Timberland Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacous fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located near a park, shopping, and hwy access. Less than 2 miles from downtown Overland Park Farmer's market with easy access to Hwy 35 and Hwy 69. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs, with two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs. A deep garage provides all the storage you need. The spacious living room has high a ceiling for an open feel. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.
Open house Saturday February 8 from 11am to 12:30. Please stop in and look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Kessler Lane have any available units?
7805 Kessler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7805 Kessler Lane have?
Some of 7805 Kessler Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 Kessler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Kessler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Kessler Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7805 Kessler Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7805 Kessler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7805 Kessler Lane offers parking.
Does 7805 Kessler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Kessler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Kessler Lane have a pool?
No, 7805 Kessler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Kessler Lane have accessible units?
No, 7805 Kessler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Kessler Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7805 Kessler Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66210
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66223
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City