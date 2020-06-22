7759 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Overland Park, KS 66202 Arrowhead Trails
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Remodeled Office in prime location! Spacious reception area that include 3 private offices, storage areas a full bathroom. Huge windows that allow wonderful light. Plenty of parking and easy access to 635/I-35!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy have any available units?
7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.