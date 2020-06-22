All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

7759 Shawnee Mission Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7759 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Overland Park, KS 66202
Arrowhead Trails

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Remodeled Office in prime location! Spacious reception area that include 3 private offices, storage areas a full bathroom. Huge windows that allow wonderful light. Plenty of parking and easy access to 635/I-35!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy have any available units?
7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy have a pool?
No, 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 7759 Shawnee Mission Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
