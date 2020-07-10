All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:58 PM

7721 W 148th St

7721 West 148th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7721 West 148th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d705390030 ----
Beautiful neutral decor throughout this open and stylish home. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets, newer appliances, travertine backsplash, and hardwood floors. The living room features an extra high vaulted ceiling and Lots of light, plus auto-ignite fireplace. The main level also includes the dining room that walks out to the patio, 1/2 bath, laundry and garage. The upper floor features a nice size master bedroom with private bath, two additional bedrooms, and hall bath. Full unfinished basement provides Lots of storage. All lawn maintenance and snow removal is provided. This home is located just west of Metcalf between 143rd and 151st streets. Convenient to all the dining and retail along Metcalf and quick access to US 69.
Note: Photos are of a nearly identical home nearby, some finishes may vary

SHOWINGS: Beginning 3/30/19
AVAILABLE: April 1st
LEASE TERM: One or more years, prefer ending in May or June
PETS: Considered depending on breed, size and age

ROOMS:
Living Room 14 x 13
Dining Room 10 x 10
Kitchen 15 x 10
Master Bedroom 12 x 11
Bedroom 2 11 x 11
Bedroom 3 11 x 11

Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com

Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
