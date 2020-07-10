7721 W 148th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful neutral decor throughout this open and stylish home. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets, newer appliances, travertine backsplash, and hardwood floors. The living room features an extra high vaulted ceiling and Lots of light, plus auto-ignite fireplace. The main level also includes the dining room that walks out to the patio, 1/2 bath, laundry and garage. The upper floor features a nice size master bedroom with private bath, two additional bedrooms, and hall bath. Full unfinished basement provides Lots of storage. All lawn maintenance and snow removal is provided. This home is located just west of Metcalf between 143rd and 151st streets. Convenient to all the dining and retail along Metcalf and quick access to US 69.

Note: Photos are of a nearly identical home nearby, some finishes may vary



SHOWINGS: Beginning 3/30/19

AVAILABLE: April 1st

LEASE TERM: One or more years, prefer ending in May or June

PETS: Considered depending on breed, size and age



ROOMS:

Living Room 14 x 13

Dining Room 10 x 10

Kitchen 15 x 10

Master Bedroom 12 x 11

Bedroom 2 11 x 11

Bedroom 3 11 x 11



Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable