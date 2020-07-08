All apartments in Overland Park
7509 CONSER

7509 Conser Street · No Longer Available
Location

7509 Conser Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Strang Line

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Overland Park - This completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Overland Park.
It offers refinished hardwood floors, new tile flooring, granite countertops, a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, a pantry, washer & dryer connections, a fully fenced back yard, 1 car attached garage, and a deck.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.
This home does not offer a basement.

This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be a required $100 refundable pet deposit that would be due per pet upon approval of your application along with an additional $15 a month per pet that will be added to your monthly rent.

For a full list of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE5785903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 CONSER have any available units?
7509 CONSER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7509 CONSER have?
Some of 7509 CONSER's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 CONSER currently offering any rent specials?
7509 CONSER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 CONSER pet-friendly?
Yes, 7509 CONSER is pet friendly.
Does 7509 CONSER offer parking?
Yes, 7509 CONSER offers parking.
Does 7509 CONSER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7509 CONSER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 CONSER have a pool?
No, 7509 CONSER does not have a pool.
Does 7509 CONSER have accessible units?
No, 7509 CONSER does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 CONSER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7509 CONSER has units with dishwashers.

