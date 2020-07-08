7509 CONSER

Amenities

Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Overland Park - This completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Overland Park.

It offers refinished hardwood floors, new tile flooring, granite countertops, a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, a pantry, washer & dryer connections, a fully fenced back yard, 1 car attached garage, and a deck.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home does not offer a basement.



This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.

There will be a required $100 refundable pet deposit that would be due per pet upon approval of your application along with an additional $15 a month per pet that will be added to your monthly rent.



