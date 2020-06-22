7409 West 155th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Great opportunity!You will not want miss out on this one. This is a rare rental in a great Neighborhood in a quiet Cul-de-sac. Highly saught after school district. This is NOT a split level, but a lovely 2 story home with many recent updates. Enjoy newer carpet, roof, HVAC, HWH, and more! Enjoy family time in the great room which looks out onto the covered deck & back yard. The spacious master suite has a walk-in closet and double vanities. Bedrooms 2-3 share a bathroom with tub. Rec room space in the basement. Could be a 4th bedroom. FREE Washer and dryer available. all appliances seen stay. Schedule your showing now!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.