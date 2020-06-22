All apartments in Overland Park
7409 West 155th Terrace

7409 West 155th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7409 West 155th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great opportunity!You will not want miss out on this one. This is a rare rental in a great Neighborhood in a quiet Cul-de-sac. Highly saught after school district. This is NOT a split level, but a lovely 2 story home with many recent updates. Enjoy newer carpet, roof, HVAC, HWH, and more! Enjoy family time in the great room which looks out onto the covered deck & back yard. The spacious master suite has a walk-in closet and double vanities. Bedrooms 2-3 share a bathroom with tub. Rec room space in the basement. Could be a 4th bedroom. FREE Washer and dryer available. all appliances seen stay. Schedule your showing now!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7409 West 155th Terrace have any available units?
7409 West 155th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7409 West 155th Terrace have?
Some of 7409 West 155th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7409 West 155th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7409 West 155th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7409 West 155th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7409 West 155th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7409 West 155th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7409 West 155th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7409 West 155th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7409 West 155th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7409 West 155th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7409 West 155th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7409 West 155th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7409 West 155th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7409 West 155th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7409 West 155th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
