Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7239 Newton
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7239 Newton
7239 Newton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7239 Newton Drive, Overland Park, KS 66204
Milburn
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE Living space - NEW kitchen! 2 living rooms and LOTS of storage
(RLNE5124679)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7239 Newton have any available units?
7239 Newton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Overland Park, KS
.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Overland Park Rent Report
.
Is 7239 Newton currently offering any rent specials?
7239 Newton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7239 Newton pet-friendly?
Yes, 7239 Newton is pet friendly.
Does 7239 Newton offer parking?
No, 7239 Newton does not offer parking.
Does 7239 Newton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7239 Newton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7239 Newton have a pool?
No, 7239 Newton does not have a pool.
Does 7239 Newton have accessible units?
No, 7239 Newton does not have accessible units.
Does 7239 Newton have units with dishwashers?
No, 7239 Newton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7239 Newton have units with air conditioning?
No, 7239 Newton does not have units with air conditioning.
