Overland Park, KS
7230 Newton
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

7230 Newton

7230 Newton Drive · No Longer Available
Overland Park
Location

7230 Newton Drive, Overland Park, KS 66204
Milburn

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE Living space - NEW kitchen! 2 living rooms and LOTS of storage

(RLNE5124679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 Newton have any available units?
7230 Newton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 7230 Newton currently offering any rent specials?
7230 Newton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 Newton pet-friendly?
Yes, 7230 Newton is pet friendly.
Does 7230 Newton offer parking?
No, 7230 Newton does not offer parking.
Does 7230 Newton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7230 Newton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 Newton have a pool?
No, 7230 Newton does not have a pool.
Does 7230 Newton have accessible units?
No, 7230 Newton does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 Newton have units with dishwashers?
No, 7230 Newton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7230 Newton have units with air conditioning?
No, 7230 Newton does not have units with air conditioning.
