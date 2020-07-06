6708 W 81ST

Amenities

December FREE On This 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath In Overland Park Kansas - This beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Overland Park.

The kitchen is very spacious and is furnished with granite countertops, a stove, oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

The home also features a decorative fireplace, 1 car garage, central air conditioning, gas heat, a fully fenced back yard, and full size washer & dryer connections.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

This home does not offer a basement.



The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



For more information or to get a full list of all of our vacant homes, please visit our website at www.sederson.com.



