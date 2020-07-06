All apartments in Overland Park
6708 W 81ST
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

6708 W 81ST

6708 West 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

6708 West 81st Street, Overland Park, KS 66204

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
December FREE On This 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath In Overland Park Kansas - This beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Overland Park.
The kitchen is very spacious and is furnished with granite countertops, a stove, oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
The home also features a decorative fireplace, 1 car garage, central air conditioning, gas heat, a fully fenced back yard, and full size washer & dryer connections.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
This home does not offer a basement.

The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

For more information or to get a full list of all of our vacant homes, please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE5212329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 W 81ST have any available units?
6708 W 81ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 W 81ST have?
Some of 6708 W 81ST's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 W 81ST currently offering any rent specials?
6708 W 81ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 W 81ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 W 81ST is pet friendly.
Does 6708 W 81ST offer parking?
Yes, 6708 W 81ST offers parking.
Does 6708 W 81ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 W 81ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 W 81ST have a pool?
No, 6708 W 81ST does not have a pool.
Does 6708 W 81ST have accessible units?
No, 6708 W 81ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 W 81ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 W 81ST has units with dishwashers.

