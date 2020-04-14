6625 W 150th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacous fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex located in Blue Valley School district near shopping, and hwy access. Easy access to Hwy 69. There are three bedrooms and two bathroom upstairs, with an additional half bathroom on the main floor. A deep garage provides all the storage you need. The spacious living room has high a ceiling with a loft above for extra space. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com

Vouchers not accepted.

Open house Saturday May 2nd from 1:00 in the afternoon until 2:30 in the afternoon. Please stop by and take a look.