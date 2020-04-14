All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated May 4 2020 at 3:47 AM

6625 W 150th Street

6625 West 150th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6625 West 150th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacous fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex located in Blue Valley School district near shopping, and hwy access. Easy access to Hwy 69. There are three bedrooms and two bathroom upstairs, with an additional half bathroom on the main floor. A deep garage provides all the storage you need. The spacious living room has high a ceiling with a loft above for extra space. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.
Open house Saturday May 2nd from 1:00 in the afternoon until 2:30 in the afternoon. Please stop by and take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 W 150th Street have any available units?
6625 W 150th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 W 150th Street have?
Some of 6625 W 150th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 W 150th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6625 W 150th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 W 150th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6625 W 150th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 6625 W 150th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6625 W 150th Street offers parking.
Does 6625 W 150th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 W 150th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 W 150th Street have a pool?
No, 6625 W 150th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6625 W 150th Street have accessible units?
No, 6625 W 150th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 W 150th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6625 W 150th Street has units with dishwashers.

