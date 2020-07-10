6325 Santa Fe

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9839bb9053 ---- Ready for you to Enjoy! Classic true ranch with updated dcor. Cosmetic rehab includes new paint, flooring, plumbing fixtures and much more. The oversize living room flows into a completely open dining-kitchen area with tile flooring, and new countertops, and the refrigerator provided. Two good size bedrooms with big closets. Remodeled bath with new fixtures, vanity and gorgeous tile floor. Lots of interesting touches, such as the built-in cabinets in the hall and extra storage above the closets. The laundry room is just off the kitchen and opens to the garage and back yard so it doubles as a great mud room. Outside you will find a fenced lawn with patio on the afternoon-shade side of the house, and a big insulated shed for lots of storage. Located just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway near all the new dining, shopping and other services in the West Mission area. AVAILABLE: JUNE 29TH LEASE TERM: 1 or more years Rooms: Living room 12 x 22 Dining room 12 x 7 Kitchen 12 x 8 Bedroom 1 12 x 11 Bedroom 2 12 x 11 Bath 7 x 5 Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable