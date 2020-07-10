All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

6325 Santa Fe

6325 Santa Fe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6325 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS 66202
Arrowhead Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9839bb9053 ---- Ready for you to Enjoy! Classic true ranch with updated dcor. Cosmetic rehab includes new paint, flooring, plumbing fixtures and much more. The oversize living room flows into a completely open dining-kitchen area with tile flooring, and new countertops, and the refrigerator provided. Two good size bedrooms with big closets. Remodeled bath with new fixtures, vanity and gorgeous tile floor. Lots of interesting touches, such as the built-in cabinets in the hall and extra storage above the closets. The laundry room is just off the kitchen and opens to the garage and back yard so it doubles as a great mud room. Outside you will find a fenced lawn with patio on the afternoon-shade side of the house, and a big insulated shed for lots of storage. Located just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway near all the new dining, shopping and other services in the West Mission area. AVAILABLE: JUNE 29TH LEASE TERM: 1 or more years Rooms: Living room 12 x 22 Dining room 12 x 7 Kitchen 12 x 8 Bedroom 1 12 x 11 Bedroom 2 12 x 11 Bath 7 x 5 Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Santa Fe have any available units?
6325 Santa Fe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6325 Santa Fe have?
Some of 6325 Santa Fe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 Santa Fe currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Santa Fe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Santa Fe pet-friendly?
No, 6325 Santa Fe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 6325 Santa Fe offer parking?
Yes, 6325 Santa Fe offers parking.
Does 6325 Santa Fe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6325 Santa Fe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Santa Fe have a pool?
No, 6325 Santa Fe does not have a pool.
Does 6325 Santa Fe have accessible units?
No, 6325 Santa Fe does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Santa Fe have units with dishwashers?
No, 6325 Santa Fe does not have units with dishwashers.

