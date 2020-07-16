All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 5 2020 at 7:34 PM

6225 W 155th Ter

6225 West 155th Terrace · (847) 331-6304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6225 West 155th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66223
Blue Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,325

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2708 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Another Great Listing From Michael And Renters Warehouse! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON. Blue Valley High Schools. This fantastic 4 bedroom Blue Valley home has some great updates throughout! The main level has a very spacious living room, half bath, bright and open kitchen with granite countertops, dining room, and breakfast area. Upstairs you will find all four of the bedrooms and the laundry room. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and large walk in closet. The other three bedrooms share the hallway bathroom. The basement is finished with a great living space, 3/4 bath, and a bonus room that would make a great office. The backyard is fenced. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. You don't want to miss this great opportunity schedule your showing today! Available 8/15/2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 W 155th Ter have any available units?
6225 W 155th Ter has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6225 W 155th Ter have?
Some of 6225 W 155th Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 W 155th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6225 W 155th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 W 155th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6225 W 155th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 6225 W 155th Ter offer parking?
No, 6225 W 155th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6225 W 155th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 W 155th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 W 155th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 6225 W 155th Ter has a pool.
Does 6225 W 155th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6225 W 155th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 W 155th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6225 W 155th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
