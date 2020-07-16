6225 W 155th Ter

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Another Great Listing From Michael And Renters Warehouse! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON. Blue Valley High Schools. This fantastic 4 bedroom Blue Valley home has some great updates throughout! The main level has a very spacious living room, half bath, bright and open kitchen with granite countertops, dining room, and breakfast area. Upstairs you will find all four of the bedrooms and the laundry room. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and large walk in closet. The other three bedrooms share the hallway bathroom. The basement is finished with a great living space, 3/4 bath, and a bonus room that would make a great office. The backyard is fenced. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. You don't want to miss this great opportunity schedule your showing today! Available 8/15/2020!