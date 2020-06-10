6212 West 158th Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

This great split level home has a lot of living space! The entry level living room with vaulted ceiling and gas start wood burning, brick front fireplace, makes a cozy entertaining space. While upstairs you have a formal dining room, with easy access to kitchen. Enjoy the nice sized deck that overlooks your open yard space and the neighborhood pond. Master bedroom with ensuite; including stand up shower, soaking tub, double vanities and walk in closet. 2 spare bedrooms also have good closet space. The finished lower family room provides a 2nd living space and walkouts to backyard. If you are needing ample storage space, as well, this home has it! An unfinished sub basement AND large unfinished bonus room/laundry room.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.