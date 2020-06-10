All apartments in Overland Park
Location

6212 West 158th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66223
Blue Valley

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This great split level home has a lot of living space! The entry level living room with vaulted ceiling and gas start wood burning, brick front fireplace, makes a cozy entertaining space. While upstairs you have a formal dining room, with easy access to kitchen. Enjoy the nice sized deck that overlooks your open yard space and the neighborhood pond. Master bedroom with ensuite; including stand up shower, soaking tub, double vanities and walk in closet. 2 spare bedrooms also have good closet space. The finished lower family room provides a 2nd living space and walkouts to backyard. If you are needing ample storage space, as well, this home has it! An unfinished sub basement AND large unfinished bonus room/laundry room.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 West 158th Terrace have any available units?
6212 West 158th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 West 158th Terrace have?
Some of 6212 West 158th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 West 158th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6212 West 158th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 West 158th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6212 West 158th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6212 West 158th Terrace offer parking?
No, 6212 West 158th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6212 West 158th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 West 158th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 West 158th Terrace have a pool?
No, 6212 West 158th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6212 West 158th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6212 West 158th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 West 158th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 West 158th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
