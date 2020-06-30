Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

5809 W. 155th street Available 09/04/20 {5809} Beautiful Home in BV schools!! Updates Throughout + Finished Lower Level with Bar + Master Suite with Sitting Room - Completely remodeled home on a corner/cul-de-sac treed lot!



Quiet neighborhood! Finished daylight basement! New Quartz counters in the kitchen and bathroom, new SS appliances (Fridge and W/D not included) and travertine flooring!



Off the kitchen laundry! Refinished hardwoods, new carpet, paint roof, windows, and HVAC and 8 ceiling fans. Ship-lap hearth accents (living room & master bedroom!), new custom walk-in master shower with dual heads, new bathroom mirrors, refinished newly stained deck, updated kitchen cabinets, new landscaping, and a brand new driveway. Too many updates to list!



Looks like a new home in an established neighborhood!

A must see!!



Directions: 435 to Nall, S to 155th, W to house.



Elem: Stanley

Middle: Blue Valley Middle

Sr.: Blue Valley High



