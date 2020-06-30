Amenities
5809 W. 155th street Available 09/04/20 {5809} Beautiful Home in BV schools!! Updates Throughout + Finished Lower Level with Bar + Master Suite with Sitting Room - Completely remodeled home on a corner/cul-de-sac treed lot!
Quiet neighborhood! Finished daylight basement! New Quartz counters in the kitchen and bathroom, new SS appliances (Fridge and W/D not included) and travertine flooring!
Off the kitchen laundry! Refinished hardwoods, new carpet, paint roof, windows, and HVAC and 8 ceiling fans. Ship-lap hearth accents (living room & master bedroom!), new custom walk-in master shower with dual heads, new bathroom mirrors, refinished newly stained deck, updated kitchen cabinets, new landscaping, and a brand new driveway. Too many updates to list!
Looks like a new home in an established neighborhood!
A must see!!
Directions: 435 to Nall, S to 155th, W to house.
Elem: Stanley
Middle: Blue Valley Middle
Sr.: Blue Valley High
(RLNE3370163)