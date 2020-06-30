All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

5809 W. 155th street

5809 West 155th Street · (913) 266-5608
Location

5809 West 155th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5809 W. 155th street · Avail. Sep 4

$3,100

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2807 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
5809 W. 155th street Available 09/04/20 {5809} Beautiful Home in BV schools!! Updates Throughout + Finished Lower Level with Bar + Master Suite with Sitting Room - Completely remodeled home on a corner/cul-de-sac treed lot!

Quiet neighborhood! Finished daylight basement! New Quartz counters in the kitchen and bathroom, new SS appliances (Fridge and W/D not included) and travertine flooring!

Off the kitchen laundry! Refinished hardwoods, new carpet, paint roof, windows, and HVAC and 8 ceiling fans. Ship-lap hearth accents (living room & master bedroom!), new custom walk-in master shower with dual heads, new bathroom mirrors, refinished newly stained deck, updated kitchen cabinets, new landscaping, and a brand new driveway. Too many updates to list!

Looks like a new home in an established neighborhood!
A must see!!

Directions: 435 to Nall, S to 155th, W to house.

Elem: Stanley
Middle: Blue Valley Middle
Sr.: Blue Valley High

(RLNE3370163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 W. 155th street have any available units?
5809 W. 155th street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 W. 155th street have?
Some of 5809 W. 155th street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 W. 155th street currently offering any rent specials?
5809 W. 155th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 W. 155th street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5809 W. 155th street is pet friendly.
Does 5809 W. 155th street offer parking?
No, 5809 W. 155th street does not offer parking.
Does 5809 W. 155th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 W. 155th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 W. 155th street have a pool?
Yes, 5809 W. 155th street has a pool.
Does 5809 W. 155th street have accessible units?
No, 5809 W. 155th street does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 W. 155th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5809 W. 155th street does not have units with dishwashers.
