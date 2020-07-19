5700 West 97th Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

Join the Chalet community is the heart of Overland Park! This quiet community lets you get away from the hustle and bustle, but is still close to major highways, dining and shopping!

The corner townhome offers 2 outdoor spaces, looking over a beautiful courtyard and green space!

This 2 bd, 1.5 bath has all your entertainment space on the main floor with bedrooms upstairs for plenty of separation!

The modern kitchen features grey cabinets, SS and SS black appliances(fridge, range and dishwasher) provided.

Beautiful finishes in the living room with modern colors and a sliding door to your private patio space!

The 1/2 bath rounds out your main floor!

Upstairs, enjoy a beautiful large bedroom with a long balcony overlooking the grounds!

The renovated bath comes with a large pedestal sink and subway tile.

1 reserved covered space and 1 reserved off-street spot!

Pool and clubhouse

Tenants pay gas, electric...Owner pays HOA dues and covers water, trash, lawn and snow removal!

Pets considered, please inquire!