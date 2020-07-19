All apartments in Overland Park
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
5700 West 97th Street - 1
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:23 AM

5700 West 97th Street - 1

5700 West 97th Street · (816) 885-1964
Location

5700 West 97th Street, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Join the Chalet community is the heart of Overland Park! This quiet community lets you get away from the hustle and bustle, but is still close to major highways, dining and shopping!
The corner townhome offers 2 outdoor spaces, looking over a beautiful courtyard and green space!
This 2 bd, 1.5 bath has all your entertainment space on the main floor with bedrooms upstairs for plenty of separation!
The modern kitchen features grey cabinets, SS and SS black appliances(fridge, range and dishwasher) provided.
Beautiful finishes in the living room with modern colors and a sliding door to your private patio space!
The 1/2 bath rounds out your main floor!
Upstairs, enjoy a beautiful large bedroom with a long balcony overlooking the grounds!
The renovated bath comes with a large pedestal sink and subway tile.
1 reserved covered space and 1 reserved off-street spot!
Pool and clubhouse
Tenants pay gas, electric...Owner pays HOA dues and covers water, trash, lawn and snow removal!
Pets considered, please inquire!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 West 97th Street - 1 have any available units?
5700 West 97th Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 West 97th Street - 1 have?
Some of 5700 West 97th Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 West 97th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5700 West 97th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 West 97th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5700 West 97th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5700 West 97th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5700 West 97th Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 5700 West 97th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 West 97th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 West 97th Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5700 West 97th Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 5700 West 97th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5700 West 97th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 West 97th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 West 97th Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
