Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

4330 Merriam Dr. Unit

4330 Merriam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4330 Merriam Drive, Overland Park, KS 66203
North Overland Park Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/214969a0b2 ---- Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Features kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, large living room, den and dining room, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable plus $25 monthly. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit have any available units?
4330 Merriam Dr. Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit have?
Some of 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Merriam Dr. Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit is pet friendly.
Does 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit offer parking?
Yes, 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit offers parking.
Does 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit have a pool?
No, 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit have accessible units?
No, 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 Merriam Dr. Unit has units with dishwashers.

