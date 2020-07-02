4330 Merriam Dr. Unit

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/214969a0b2 ---- Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Features kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, large living room, den and dining room, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable plus $25 monthly. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups