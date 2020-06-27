Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

17005 Bradshaw St Available 08/01/19 Beautiful family home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom reverse floor plan home for rent in south Overland Park. Almost 4000 sq ft of finished space with tons of upgrades inside. Open floor plan with tall ceilings. Custom kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. Master suite has a see-through fireplace, vaulted ceiling, private covered deck and a custom bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level. Rent is $4150/mo with a $4150 security deposit. Dogs welcome with a $750 non-refundable pet fee. Home is available August 1st.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4387730)