16204 Bluejacket St. Available 12/07/19 {16204} Short-term lease! Large 2 Sty with upgrades you will love + Blue Valley Schools + 3 car garage - This gorgeous 2 story home in sought after Deer Valley is available for a short term, 3-6 month lease.This home is perfect for the "Entertainer" as it features a formal living area, separate dining room, beautiful great room with hardwoods & gas fireplace. Large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area & walk-in pantry. First-floor bedroom is the perfect setup for guests or office with full bath nearby. The delightful master suite offers a peaceful getaway with a sitting area, jacuzzi tub, double vanity & large walk-in shower! Generously sized bedrooms, all with walk-in closets! 2nd-floor laundry, whole house audio, plantation shutters & stamped concrete driveway are just a few of the MANY amazing features!!



Steps from the community pool, play area, and walking trails. Just minutes from the award-winning Blue Valley Schools + Brand new BluHawk shopping & dining nearby!!



Don't miss out on a great opportunity to be in a great home and neighborhood



Elementary: Timber Creek

Middle: Aubry Bend

High School: Blue Valley Southwest



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4566423)