16000 Granada Street, Overland Park, KS 66085 The Wilderness
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
16000 Granada St, #230 - ` Available 08/31/19 Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Southern Johnson County - This is a great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Blue Valley School District. This home has a 2 car garage and full laundry room. The living is located on the second floor. Beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a large walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms have walk in closets and large windows for natural light. There is a private patio area and storm shelter accessed through garage. Access to pool and state of the art fitness center. Security System available.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
