Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

16000 Granada St, #230 - ` Available 08/31/19 Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Southern Johnson County - This is a great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Blue Valley School District. This home has a 2 car garage and full laundry room. The living is located on the second floor. Beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a large walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms have walk in closets and large windows for natural light. There is a private patio area and storm shelter accessed through garage. Access to pool and state of the art fitness center. Security System available.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5056247)