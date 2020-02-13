All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

16000 Granada St, #230

16000 Granada Street · No Longer Available
Location

16000 Granada Street, Overland Park, KS 66085
The Wilderness

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
16000 Granada St, #230 - ` Available 08/31/19 Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Southern Johnson County - This is a great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Blue Valley School District. This home has a 2 car garage and full laundry room. The living is located on the second floor. Beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a large walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms have walk in closets and large windows for natural light. There is a private patio area and storm shelter accessed through garage. Access to pool and state of the art fitness center. Security System available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5056247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16000 Granada St, #230 have any available units?
16000 Granada St, #230 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 16000 Granada St, #230 have?
Some of 16000 Granada St, #230's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16000 Granada St, #230 currently offering any rent specials?
16000 Granada St, #230 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16000 Granada St, #230 pet-friendly?
No, 16000 Granada St, #230 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 16000 Granada St, #230 offer parking?
Yes, 16000 Granada St, #230 offers parking.
Does 16000 Granada St, #230 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16000 Granada St, #230 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16000 Granada St, #230 have a pool?
Yes, 16000 Granada St, #230 has a pool.
Does 16000 Granada St, #230 have accessible units?
No, 16000 Granada St, #230 does not have accessible units.
Does 16000 Granada St, #230 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16000 Granada St, #230 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

