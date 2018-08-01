15757 Cedar St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in coveted Hampton Place will delight! Master bedroom boasts large master bath and huge walk-in closet. Open living areas with kitchen/great room as center of the home. Formal dining, formal living plus great room with fireplace. Main level laundry includes washer and dryer.Level fenced yard with huge patio for outdoor fun. Finished basement for game days & slumber parties! Blue Valley Schools, with elementary school within walking distance. Subdivision pool. This one will not last long!