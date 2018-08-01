All apartments in Overland Park
15757 Cedar St.

15757 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

15757 Cedar Street, Overland Park, KS 66224
Hampton Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Master bedroom boasts large master bath and huge walk-in closet. Open living areas with kitchen/great room as center of the home. Formal dining, formal living plus great room with fireplace. Main level laundry includes washer and dryer. Level fenced yard with huge patio for outdoor fun. Finished basement! Blue Valley Schools, elementary school within walking distance. Subdivision pool.
This 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in coveted Hampton Place will delight! Master bedroom boasts large master bath and huge walk-in closet. Open living areas with kitchen/great room as center of the home. Formal dining, formal living plus great room with fireplace. Main level laundry includes washer and dryer.Level fenced yard with huge patio for outdoor fun. Finished basement for game days & slumber parties! Blue Valley Schools, with elementary school within walking distance. Subdivision pool. This one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15757 Cedar St. have any available units?
15757 Cedar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15757 Cedar St. have?
Some of 15757 Cedar St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15757 Cedar St. currently offering any rent specials?
15757 Cedar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15757 Cedar St. pet-friendly?
No, 15757 Cedar St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 15757 Cedar St. offer parking?
Yes, 15757 Cedar St. offers parking.
Does 15757 Cedar St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15757 Cedar St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15757 Cedar St. have a pool?
Yes, 15757 Cedar St. has a pool.
Does 15757 Cedar St. have accessible units?
No, 15757 Cedar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15757 Cedar St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15757 Cedar St. has units with dishwashers.
