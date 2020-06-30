All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:38 PM

15732 Woodson Street

15732 Woodson Street · No Longer Available
Location

15732 Woodson Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15732 Woodson Street have any available units?
15732 Woodson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 15732 Woodson Street currently offering any rent specials?
15732 Woodson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15732 Woodson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15732 Woodson Street is pet friendly.
Does 15732 Woodson Street offer parking?
No, 15732 Woodson Street does not offer parking.
Does 15732 Woodson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15732 Woodson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15732 Woodson Street have a pool?
No, 15732 Woodson Street does not have a pool.
Does 15732 Woodson Street have accessible units?
No, 15732 Woodson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15732 Woodson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15732 Woodson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15732 Woodson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15732 Woodson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

