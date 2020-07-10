All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

14868 Robinson

14868 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

14868 Robinson Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dad9ba5066 ---- Great 1.5-Story floorplan with lots of light, high vaulted ceiling and First Floor Master. Updated eat-in kitchen with upscale cabinets,countertops, appliances, travertine backsplashand hardwood floors, and break to living. The living room features an extra high vaulted ceiling and Lots of light plusauto-ignite fireplace and walks out to patio. The first floor also includes laundry/mud room, and the master suite. The second floor features two big bedrooms and a Jack-n-Jill bath. This homeis located ona beautiful lot that backs to trees and a walking trail, just west of Metcalf between 143rd and 151st streets. Lawn maintenance is provided. Since this home is currently occupied so showing times are subject to approval by the current tenants. AVAILABLE: JULY 5th PETS: Considered depending on breed, size and age BASEMENT: Unfinished FENCED YARD: No ROOMS: LR 19 X 18 KT 14 X 13 MBR 16 X 11 BR2 14 X 12 BR3 13 X 13 Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14868 Robinson have any available units?
14868 Robinson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 14868 Robinson have?
Some of 14868 Robinson's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14868 Robinson currently offering any rent specials?
14868 Robinson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14868 Robinson pet-friendly?
Yes, 14868 Robinson is pet friendly.
Does 14868 Robinson offer parking?
No, 14868 Robinson does not offer parking.
Does 14868 Robinson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14868 Robinson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14868 Robinson have a pool?
No, 14868 Robinson does not have a pool.
Does 14868 Robinson have accessible units?
No, 14868 Robinson does not have accessible units.
Does 14868 Robinson have units with dishwashers?
No, 14868 Robinson does not have units with dishwashers.

