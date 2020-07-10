14868 Robinson

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dad9ba5066 ---- Great 1.5-Story floorplan with lots of light, high vaulted ceiling and First Floor Master. Updated eat-in kitchen with upscale cabinets,countertops, appliances, travertine backsplashand hardwood floors, and break to living. The living room features an extra high vaulted ceiling and Lots of light plusauto-ignite fireplace and walks out to patio. The first floor also includes laundry/mud room, and the master suite. The second floor features two big bedrooms and a Jack-n-Jill bath. This homeis located ona beautiful lot that backs to trees and a walking trail, just west of Metcalf between 143rd and 151st streets. Lawn maintenance is provided. Since this home is currently occupied so showing times are subject to approval by the current tenants. AVAILABLE: JULY 5th PETS: Considered depending on breed, size and age BASEMENT: Unfinished FENCED YARD: No ROOMS: LR 19 X 18 KT 14 X 13 MBR 16 X 11 BR2 14 X 12 BR3 13 X 13 Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable