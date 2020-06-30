All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 14860 Robinson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
14860 Robinson Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:19 PM

14860 Robinson Street

14860 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14860 Robinson Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex, in the Heatherwood Subdivision and Blue Valley School district. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. High Quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. The plan features tile floor and granite counter tops in kitchen, updated interior, two car garage and full basement. The master bedroom is on the main floor, with two bed rooms and a bathroom upstairs. Yard care, snow removal and trash included. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.
Open house Saturday October 12th from 11am to 12:30 . Please stop by and take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14860 Robinson Street have any available units?
14860 Robinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 14860 Robinson Street have?
Some of 14860 Robinson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14860 Robinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
14860 Robinson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14860 Robinson Street pet-friendly?
No, 14860 Robinson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 14860 Robinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 14860 Robinson Street offers parking.
Does 14860 Robinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14860 Robinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14860 Robinson Street have a pool?
No, 14860 Robinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 14860 Robinson Street have accessible units?
No, 14860 Robinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14860 Robinson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14860 Robinson Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St
Overland Park, KS 66210
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66209
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Fiesta Square
9551 West 85th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOverland Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Overland Park Apartments with BalconiesOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blue Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City