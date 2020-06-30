14860 Robinson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex, in the Heatherwood Subdivision and Blue Valley School district. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. High Quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. The plan features tile floor and granite counter tops in kitchen, updated interior, two car garage and full basement. The master bedroom is on the main floor, with two bed rooms and a bathroom upstairs. Yard care, snow removal and trash included. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com

Vouchers not accepted.

Open house Saturday October 12th from 11am to 12:30 . Please stop by and take a look.