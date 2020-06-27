All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 14856 Robinson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
14856 Robinson Street
Last updated July 29 2019 at 4:05 AM

14856 Robinson Street

14856 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14856 Robinson Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex, in the Heatherwood Subdivision and Blue Valley School district. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. The plan features tile floor and granite counter tops in kitchen, updated interior, two car garage with garage door opener. The basement has a finished bonus room and plenty of unfinished area for extra storage.. The master bedroom is on the main floor, with two bed rooms and a bathroom upstairs. LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Yard care, snow removal, and trash included. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com
Open house Saturday July 27th from 11am to 12:30. Door is open please stop in and look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14856 Robinson Street have any available units?
14856 Robinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 14856 Robinson Street have?
Some of 14856 Robinson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14856 Robinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
14856 Robinson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14856 Robinson Street pet-friendly?
No, 14856 Robinson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 14856 Robinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 14856 Robinson Street offers parking.
Does 14856 Robinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14856 Robinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14856 Robinson Street have a pool?
No, 14856 Robinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 14856 Robinson Street have accessible units?
No, 14856 Robinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14856 Robinson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14856 Robinson Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66202
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66209
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St
Overland Park, KS 66214
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City